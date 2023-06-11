Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 2.2% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AMETEK worth $29,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AME traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $151.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.