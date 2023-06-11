Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Shockwave Medical worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

SWAV traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $290.48. The company had a trading volume of 304,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

