Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $21.21 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,105,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,963,264. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 543.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $130.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

