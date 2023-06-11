Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 41,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Natera by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Natera by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,130,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 836,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Insider Activity

Natera Price Performance

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,799,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,799,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $139,898.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 639,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,033,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 670,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,160. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

