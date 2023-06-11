Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 2.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $33,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,080,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $135.83. 693,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

