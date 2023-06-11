Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,060 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,060 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.39. 1,348,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.41 and its 200-day moving average is $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.