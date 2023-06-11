Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,545 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs' Warehouse Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. 185,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,213. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs' Warehouse

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chefs' Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Further Reading

