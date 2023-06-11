Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,419 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.78. The company had a trading volume of 782,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,407. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.27.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,868 shares of company stock worth $22,813,629. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

