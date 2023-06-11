Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Coverage Initiated at KGI Securities

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PACB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,394.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,753,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after buying an additional 2,061,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,201,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.