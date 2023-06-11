PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Research Coverage Started at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $8.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.42.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 307,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

