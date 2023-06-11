Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Shares Sold by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,252 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pardes Biosciences worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 95,172 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $8,227,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 10,037,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 637,420 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

PRDS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,075. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pardes Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M bought 773,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,773,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,701. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Pardes Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.