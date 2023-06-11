Parkwood LLC Buys Shares of 15,158 F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FG stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman acquired 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $660,667 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

