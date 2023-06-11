Parkwood LLC Grows Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC owned 0.09% of Domo worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after buying an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Domo by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 857,391 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 734,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

DOMO opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $684,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 350,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 532,810 shares of company stock worth $7,500,239 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.