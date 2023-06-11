Parkwood LLC Sells 4,101 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $6,548,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock worth $66,292,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

