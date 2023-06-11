Parkwood LLC Sells 42,726 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Parkwood LLC lowered its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,726 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

