Pax Dollar Price Up 0.4% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $1.46 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003853 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007242 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.