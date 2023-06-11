Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Position Lowered by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 891,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,671 shares of company stock valued at $939,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.