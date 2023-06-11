Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 794,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.