Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Pinterest stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,648 shares of company stock worth $4,201,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

