Piper Sandler Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $52.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.08.

NYSE CPB opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

