Piper Sandler Upgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Neutral

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

NYSE:EQR opened at $66.18 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

