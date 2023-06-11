Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Westpark Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Westpark Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 30.4 %

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $937.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,040. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

