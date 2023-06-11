Premia Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.32 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $22,872.34 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Premia has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

