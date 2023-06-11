Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) is Nitorum Capital L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Nitorum Capital L.P. trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,411 shares during the quarter. Primo Water makes up approximately 5.4% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $57,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primo Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 374.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Price Performance

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 633,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.