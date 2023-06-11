Prom (PROM) Price Tops $3.79

Prom (PROM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Prom token can now be bought for $3.79 or 0.00014576 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $69.18 million and $2.42 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00019045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,000.53 or 0.99979758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.79442395 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,510,569.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.