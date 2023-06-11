Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Decreased by Zacks Research

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $211.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.16 and its 200 day moving average is $304.94. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

