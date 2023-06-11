QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 457

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 454 ($5.64) to GBX 457 ($5.68) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.72) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.59) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 448.40 ($5.57).

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:QQ opened at GBX 368 ($4.57) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.93). The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 350.79.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

