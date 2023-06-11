Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,728,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 711,549 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises about 3.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $247,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.7 %

QRVO stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

