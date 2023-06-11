Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.12 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $28.82.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
