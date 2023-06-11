Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases 5,985 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $846.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.