ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $5,600.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00298794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015753 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003964 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

