Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires 154 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,690,000 after buying an additional 61,433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Synopsys by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,438,000 after buying an additional 397,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Synopsys by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,730,000 after buying an additional 109,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,084,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,813,629. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $438.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

