Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires New Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QGRO. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

