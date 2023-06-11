Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires Shares of 1,263 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 67,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 265,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after buying an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,745,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $217.31. 5,300,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,616. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.