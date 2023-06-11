Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $380,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,278,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,060. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.