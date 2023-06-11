Redwood Financial Network Corp Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 626,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,508 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 362,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 412,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 136,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,812,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $824,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,923 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.66. 12,173,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,187,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

