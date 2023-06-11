Redwood Financial Network Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Redwood Financial Network Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

MGK traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.27. 350,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,591. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $227.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.89.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

