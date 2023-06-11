Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases 1,656 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after buying an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after buying an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,793,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,246,000 after buying an additional 132,223 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. 572,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,652. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

