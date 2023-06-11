Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases Shares of 5,633 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Ovintiv by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,220,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after buying an additional 511,751 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

OVV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. 2,783,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

