Redwood Financial Network Corp Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,822. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

