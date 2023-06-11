Redwood Financial Network Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Redwood Financial Network Corp cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 899,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after buying an additional 1,789,938 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after buying an additional 484,853 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $21.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 506,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,674. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

