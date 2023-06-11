Reviewing Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A Brink’s 2.50% 60.26% 4.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Brink’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brink’s $4.54 billion 0.73 $170.60 million $2.45 29.29

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and Brink’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jayud Global Logistics and Brink’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brink’s has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Brink’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Summary

Brink’s beats Jayud Global Logistics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider principally in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. It offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management and other value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics Limited is based in SHENZHEN, China.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co. provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

