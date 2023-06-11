Reviewing Origin Bancorp (OBK) and The Competition

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Rating) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Origin Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $383.88 million $87.71 million 9.60 Origin Bancorp Competitors $1.96 billion $328.90 million 9.89

Origin Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Origin Bancorp Competitors 24.94% 13.16% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Origin Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp Competitors 985 7655 6488 284 2.39

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Origin Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 15.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Origin Bancorp rivals beat Origin Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

