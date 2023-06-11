RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $10.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RH. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.06.

Shares of RH stock opened at $264.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average of $272.22. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,133,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

