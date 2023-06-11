Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. Purchases New Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,434,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,000. DLocal accounts for 33.7% of Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. owned about 0.83% of DLocal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DLocal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DLO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.72. 3,831,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

