Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up about 19.2% of Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. owned 0.51% of Robinhood Markets worth $37,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

HOOD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 4,525,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,352. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,349 shares of company stock worth $3,971,868 in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

