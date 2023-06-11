Ribbit Capital GP V Ltd. Invests $19.26 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ribbit Capital GP V Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 370,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,000. SEA makes up about 97.1% of Ribbit Capital GP V Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ribbit Capital GP V Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 351,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,733,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $142,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321,247 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,546,253 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,181,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC upped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE SE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. 3,517,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,240. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

