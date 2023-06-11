Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

