Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stake Boosted by Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd.

Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,496,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises about 100.0% of Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $215,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.41 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,868. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

