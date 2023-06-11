Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $609,746.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,785.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $609,746.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,807,968 shares of company stock worth $103,289,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

