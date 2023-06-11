Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.42.
Roivant Sciences Price Performance
ROIV stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
